Gladstone girls show soccer class in schools' championship

Keely Hooper, Jordan Porter and Erin Harvey were all part of the Capricornia side. Nick Kossatch GLA040619SOC

SOCCER: Central Football Club junior Keely Hooper was selected as a shadow player for the Queensland under-16 schoolgirl's team that will play later in the year.

It follows a successful campaign in the recent Queensland School Sport 13-15 Year Girl's State Championship in which Keely's Central team-mates Erin Harvey and Jordan Porter also participated.

Central Pumas U16 coach Julie Porter, who is also Jordan's mother, said all three girls played well for the Capricornia team in Toowoomba.

"Jordan Porter was short-listed for the defensive midfielder number six position and Erin Harvey displayed her versatility by playing three different positions at the discretion of the coach," Porter said.

Age is on the girls' side and Porter was confident all three would take it a step further.

"The selectors have given Jordan an aspect of her game to work on, so she and Erin both aged only 14, will be eligible to trial again in 2020 while Keely will have to step up to the U19 division," she said.

Capricornia finished second in their pool and games were played over four days in weather that covered all four seasons.

"In the crossover semi-final on day three, Capricornia held the opposition to a draw, but were unlucky to lose in penalty shoot-outs," Porter said.

Capricornia finished the carnival in fifth place out of 10 teams.

For Erin, her immediate attention now turns to basketball where she will attempt to guide her Lions 2 team to the women's division one decider on June 22 against Devilicious Red.