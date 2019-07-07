Gladstone girls lead Crows to championship victory

Gladstone's Sophie Wright was on the winning side who won the Rugby League Queensland State Championships.

Rugby League: Gladstone girls Sophie Wright and Delaney Claridge were on the side that led Central Crows to victory at the junior state championships on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

Front runner Claridge, 15, and hooker Wright, 16, joined players from Sunshine Coast, Wide Bay, Toowoomba and Central Queensland on the girls under 16s team to play a weekend of rugby league against the top players around the state, ultimately defeating South East Queensland in the final 20-16.

Claridge injured her ACL and is recovering at Sunshine Coast Hospital.

By the end of the weekend the Crows had no one left on the bench due to injuries, and coach Brad Eggmolesse could not be prouder of the team.

"The girls really stuck together, both the Gladstone girls played awesome,” Eggmolesse said.

"We had a tight game against South East Queensland.”

SEQ led 12-8 at halftime but the Crows were able to come back from behind, taking home the trophy.

Eggmolesse credited the win to the way the girls played as a team.

"(Sunday) was a really tough game but the good guys won,” he said.

"Any time you can beat Brisbane is good.

"They all played together and really toughed it out - plus they're from the bush.”

He hoped to see at least one of the Gladstone girls selected in the Queensland Academy of Sport side.

"A lot of them will become elite level rugby league players,” he said.

"I just want them to stick with football.

"Hopefully will get to women's Origin game.. they've got the talent to do it.”

The girls now return to play for their home clubs and Eggmolesse was confident he would see them play at a state level again next year.