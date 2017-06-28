24°
Gladstone girl tops ARIA charts, beating Taylor Swift

Emily Pidgeon
| 28th Jun 2017 10:19 AM
Hayley Marsten at yachties yesterday afternoon.
Hayley Marsten at yachties yesterday afternoon. Mike Richards GLA040217OUTA

A GLADSTONE musician has hit top ten of the ARIA charts.

Country singer songwriter Hayley Marsten reached number eight on the ARIA Australian Top 40 Country Album charts this week, seeing her top artists including Taylor Swift and Keith Urban.

"It's very exciting,” Hayley said.

"It's nice to have the icing on the top and to say I was on the ARIA charts.”

Gladstone musician Hayley Marsten has made it to number 8 on the ARIA country charts, topping artists like Keith Urban and Taylor Swift.
Gladstone musician Hayley Marsten has made it to number 8 on the ARIA country charts, topping artists like Keith Urban and Taylor Swift. Contributed

Not expecting to reach the charts, Hayley said making into on to the ARIAs happened because people bought her album, Lonestar.

"We had good ticket sales at the Gladstone launch ... but you don't know if people will buy the CD afterwards,” she said.

With more than 240 people at both of her Gladstone concerts, Hayley said it was a large crowd for someone starting out.

The singer songwriter said she was the only independent person who reached top ten on the ARIA country charts where she also topped number one on the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Independent Music Charts, beating Sia.

"It's kind of crazy but I'll take it,” Hayley said.

"People I know who are independent and doing awesome things ... I've had a good week.”

Topics:  aria charts hayley marsten

