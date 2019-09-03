Gladstone teen takes national title at Aerial Hoop contest

TALENTED: Paige Browne, 15, won the junior aerial hoop title at the PhysiPole Studios Ignite Finals in Melbourne on August 23.

TALENTED: Paige Browne, 15, won the junior aerial hoop title at the PhysiPole Studios Ignite Finals in Melbourne on August 23. Caitlyn Holmes Photography

PAIGE Browne didn't expect to walk away from a national competition with the Junior Aerial Hoop title after only starting the sport about a year ago.

"It was so great," Paige said.

Paige, 15, competed at the PhysiPole Studios Ignite Finals in Melbourne on August 23 - her fourth competition since starting the sport.

The competition brought out competitors from 17 different PhysiPole locations across Australia.

Paige said she competed against four others in the junior aerial hoop category ranging from age seven to 15.

She said a lot of training went into preparing for the competition.

"I started training about four months before and it was basically every day after school and doing my routine over and over and over again," Paige said.

"I love it because it keeps me fit and the family (at PhysiPole Studios Gladstone) is just great."

Paige said she thoroughly enjoys the sport and performing in front of an audience.

"I just got hooked on (aerial hoop) straight away," she said. "It was so different and unique and really fun."

Paige hopes to continue with aerial hoop, participate in other competitions and see where it takes her in the future.

She is currently working on her routine for this year's PhysiPole Studios Halloween Competition.

Her mum, Kersty Browne, said she was very proud of her daughter for her hard work that has clearly paid off.

"She is a natural at it," Mrs Browne said.

"I think she has just found her sport."