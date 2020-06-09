Gladstone girl shooting for the stars

ON TARGET: Carissa Innes, 14, wants to make the Australian Olympic team in the future. Picture: Contributed

ON TARGET: Carissa Innes, 14, wants to make the Australian Olympic team in the future. Picture: Contributed

SHOOTING: A Gladstone shooter is aiming for elite-level competition once restrictions ease.

Carissa Innes had qualified for a national shoot but that was shot down when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

Carissa Innes, 14, wants to make the Australian Olympic team in the future. Picture: Contributed

Innes, 14, competes at the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Gladstone Branch Incorporated and she used the shutdown time wisely.

“I have been at home practising control and my stances, which means the position I shoot in,” she said.

“However, it is not the same as getting trigger time at our local SSAA Gladstone Branch range.”

Innes qualified for the National Junior Challenge that was to be held in Brisbane next month at the Madden Range at Belmont.

Carissa Innes, 14, wants to make the Australian Olympic team in the future. Picture: Contributed

Prior to that, the teenager was to compete at the Queensland State Junior Championship.

Innes took up shooting four years ago.

“My father had an interest for shooting and he introduced me to the juniors at SSAA Gladstone Branch and I immediately enjoyed it,” she said.

The juniors are for children aged between 11 and 18 years.

“I enjoy it so much that I could shoot seven days a week and travel around Australia to attend any competition shoots,” Innes said.

Carissa Innes, 14, wants to make the Australian Olympic team in the future. Picture: Contributed

While making the Australian Olympic team was her main aim, Innes said there were short-term goals to strive for.

“I am also looking forward to the Queensland Field Rifle State Championship in August this year at our home range of SSAA Gladstone Branch,” she said.

“With restrictions lifting I will be practising more for the National Junior Challenge and the Queensland State Junior Championship next year in July.”

Innes gave an insight into why shooting was a satisfying sport.

“The main elements of the sport are to learn about the law of firearms, the safety of how to use a firearm and the respect of firing a firearm and to practise as much as possible,” she said.

In competition mode, the main elements are to get the highest score of the day while enjoying friendly competition with others.

“This makes the sport enjoyable with a friendly atmosphere,” Innes said.

RELATED STORY: Gladstone teen comes second in national shooting comp

RELATED STORY: Club introduces Tuesday night SSAA shoot