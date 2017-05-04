Gladstone girl dreaming to reach the ARIAs

NEW TUNES: Hayley Marsten will launch her new EP Lonestar next month.

FOR Hayley Marsten, preparing a record is as stressful as preparing for a baby.

"But less painful,” Marsten said.

Organisation was key for the young musician who has just finished recording her second EP.

Having been writing songs for the EP, Lonestar, since her last record, Marsten said she was able to co-write songs with Golden Guitar winners including Alan Caswell.

"It was something to bounce ideas off in the writing room, really inspirational,” she said.

"It's really wonderful to have those experiences in my career.

"Hopefully they can rub their Golden Guitar skills off on me.”

The past two years has had Marsten finish a university degree and experience life, including a messy end to a relationship, giving her inspiration for Lonestar.

"Sometimes you have to be alone and believe in yourself and reach for your only star,” she said.

"It tells a story of what my life's been like over the last two years, it's a nice snapshot.”

Different to her first EP which was a mix of country, pop and rock, the second EP is purely country.

"But it's not about tractors,” Marsten said.

Launching Lonestar officially in June in Gladstone and Brisbane, the singer songwriter said she wanted to launch her record in Gladstone, a town she said had always supported her career from the day she began.

"I used to dream I'd get to play at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre (GECC) in my own performance and not as a man in Oliver which was my first performance there,” Marsten said.

"Lefties (in Brisbane) was one the first places I went to when I went to Brisbane and I always wanted to perform there, and now I will be.

"It feels like I've come full circle.”

The musician said all her songs fitted together like a puzzle piece which she hoped would make the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) charts.

"If everyone buys a CD, I might have the chance ... I'd love that to happen,” Marsten said.

The launch of Lonestar will be held at GECC on June 10.