Gladstone girl awarded in resource sector

Siena Linforth has been selected as an ambassador for the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

Siena Linforth has been selected as an ambassador for the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

A CHANEL student is one of 20 across Queensland who has received a prestigious award in the resource sector.

Siena Linforth will start Year 12 next year as an ambassador for the resources sector after she was chosen by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy to receive the QMEA ambassador award. Siena was chosen from 75 QMEA-affiliated schools.

She spent three days in Brisbane engaging with the cutting edge of mining and resources innovation which included a visit to Hastings Deering’s headquarters in Archerfield.

Hastings Deering’s General Manager-People and External Affairs Vincent Cosgrove said touring facilities like this gave students a snapshot of the underpinning skills and knowledge of many of mining’s support industries.

“The ambassador program can really give them a head start in the state’s resources sector,” Mr Cosgrove said.