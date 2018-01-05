Gladstone girl achieves highest possible score

BRIGHT SPARK: OP1 student Jasmine Elliott had a dream 2017 and now plans to study medicine.

JASMINE Elliott stayed up till 11pm in her hotel room while on holiday in Japan to find out her OP ranking.

Her school, Toolooa State High School, had predicted she'd get an OP1 but Ms Elliott couldn't be sure until she saw the result.

For most of us, aiming for an OP1 would be beyond our wildest dreams but Ms Elliott did one better, she scored the magic number but she also achieved an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank of 99.95 - the highest possible score.

The talented teen was nonetheless modest about her success.

"A lot of people at my school automatically assumed that (an OP1) came quite easily (to me),” she said.

"But I know a lot of people who are a lot more intelligent than me who didn't get the high scores.

"For me, the main thing, it was that dedication, I knew that I needed to get the highest score I could.”

Ms Elliott was fixated on getting the highest score possible because she was determined to get into medicine at university.

When she was in Grade 5 she had appendicitis and she spent her time in hospital learning the names of all the different bones in the human body.

By the time Ms Elliott was in Year 10 she was thinking about medicine for real but she wanted to see if it would suit her.

So, off her own bat, she arranged work experience for herself at the Mater Hospital in Gladstone.

She got to go into the operating theatre for knee replacement surgeries - an opportunity she had not been expecting.

"I was quite nervous about it,” she said.

"I was worried I'd faint ... but on the day I was completely fine, which was very reassuring, knowing I could deal with the blood and guts.”

Ms Elliott said her goal was to become a doctor and work in regional or rural areas in Australia.

"I think it's really important that regional areas get doctors who are dedicated,” she said, not ruling out a return to Gladstone one day.

Ms Elliott is in the process of applying to four of the country's top universities - James Cook University, The University of New England, The University of NSW and Monash.

She is hoping to gain a merit-based scholarship and would certainly, on the face of it, appear to have a very good chance.

"I'd like to thank my parents for their constant support through what are probably the two most stressful years of my life,” she said.

"For helping me say no to unimportant things (when I listened) and caring about my progress without pressuring me to achieve.”

"My results are by no means 'my' results.

"It's the result of the support and belief of so many people, including my teachers who've worked to ensure that I can achieve what I hope to.”

Ms Elliott dedicated herself to achieving her goal of an OP1 but she didn't let that stop her achieving in other areas as well:

Headspace Youth Reference Group team leader

School captain of Toolooa State High School and member of the leadership team for the past five years

Interact Club president

National Youth Science Forum participant

SPARQ-ed Research Immersion participant

Keynote speaker at Gladstone ConocoPhillips Science Experience and Mayor's Youth Breakfast

UN Youth State Conference regional scholarship recipient and attendee

RYPEN attendee

Helen Handbury Leadership Award recipient and Gladstone Young Citizen of the Year

Participated in the Gladstone Eisteddfod, receiving the SANTOS GLNG Most Outstanding Solo Instrumental Performer bursary along with being the 2017 Toolooa SHS Symphonic Band captain