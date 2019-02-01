Menu
LIVE ACT: Musician Scott Foden performs as part of two-man Yeppoon band Gdub. The band will play at the Tannum Sands Hotel, 8-11pm, Friday.
News

Gladstone Gig Guide

Gregory Bray
by
1st Feb 2019 12:00 PM

Friday

  • Velocity at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
  • GDub at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8-11pm.
  • Steve Hamley at Queens Hotel, 8.30-11.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm

Saturday

  • Cheap Talk at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
  • D'Fine at Tannum Sands Hotel 2-6pm
  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
  • Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late

Sunday

  • Rowan Edwards at Tannum Sands Hotel, 2-5pm
  • Sunday Session: Cheap Talk at Rocky Glen Hotel and sausage sizzle from 1-5pm
  • Sunday Session: Kissing the Flint at the Young Australian Hotel 2.30-6pm
  • Steve Hamley at the Yacht Club 2-5pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
  • Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm

Monday

  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm

gig guide gladstone live music
Gladstone Observer

