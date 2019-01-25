Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician.
Chris Bax, local Gladstone musician. Contributed.
News

Gladstone Gig Guide

Gregory Bray
by
25th Jan 2019 12:00 PM

Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8pm
  • Trivia at Yacht Club 6.30pm rego, 7pm start
  • Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tomorrow

  • Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
  • Not Even Steven at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8-11pm.
  • Chris Bax at Queens Hotel, 8.30-11.30pm
  • Indifferent at Young Australian Hotel, 8.30 -11.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm

Saturday

  • Slingshot and Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
  • Jag N The Rollers at Tannum Sands Hotel 2-6pm
  • A2Z Duo at Tannum Sands Hotel 8-11pm
  • Scope at The Yacht Club 2-6pm
  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
  • Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late

Sunday

  • Steve Jay at Tannum Sands Hotel, 2-5pm
  • Sunday Session: Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel and sausage sizzle from 1-5pm
  • Sunday Session: Chris Bax at the Young Australian Hotel 2.30-6pm
  • Steve Hamley at the Yacht Club 2-5pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
  • Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm

Monday

  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm

More Stories

gig guide gladstone local musicians
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Man of redemption': Dad risks jail to help girl in need

    premium_icon 'Man of redemption': Dad risks jail to help girl in need

    News A GLADSTONE dad risked going to jail to help a young teen suffering "grave” health concerns

    • 25th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
    A new but familiar name gracing pages of Real Estate Guide

    premium_icon A new but familiar name gracing pages of Real Estate Guide

    Property She'll write a column giving industry advice to buyers and sellers.

    • 25th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
    Brittany-Elise knows there's 'Something More'

    premium_icon Brittany-Elise knows there's 'Something More'

    News Gladstone singer songwriter launches debut album.

    • 25th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    UPDATE: Missing Kin Kora woman found

    UPDATE: Missing Kin Kora woman found

    Breaking Before she was found the Kin Kora woman was last seen on Monday.