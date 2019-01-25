News
Gladstone Gig Guide
Today
- Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8pm
- Trivia at Yacht Club 6.30pm rego, 7pm start
- Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
- Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
- Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Tomorrow
- Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
- Not Even Steven at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8-11pm.
- Chris Bax at Queens Hotel, 8.30-11.30pm
- Indifferent at Young Australian Hotel, 8.30 -11.30pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
- Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
Saturday
- Slingshot and Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
- Jag N The Rollers at Tannum Sands Hotel 2-6pm
- A2Z Duo at Tannum Sands Hotel 8-11pm
- Scope at The Yacht Club 2-6pm
- High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm rego, 6pm start
- Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
- Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late
Sunday
- Steve Jay at Tannum Sands Hotel, 2-5pm
- Sunday Session: Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel and sausage sizzle from 1-5pm
- Sunday Session: Chris Bax at the Young Australian Hotel 2.30-6pm
- Steve Hamley at the Yacht Club 2-5pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
- Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
- Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm
Monday
- Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Tuesday
- Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
- Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start
Wednesday
- Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
- Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm