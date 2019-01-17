Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Easy Tigers will be playing at the Rocky Glen Hotel on Saturday night.
The Easy Tigers will be playing at the Rocky Glen Hotel on Saturday night. Mike Richards GLA271018LUMI
News

Gladstone Gig Guide

Gregory Bray
by
17th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8pm
  • Trivia at Yacht Club 6.30pm rego, 7pm start
  • Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tomorrow

  • Gridlock at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
  • 2 TBirds at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8-11pm.
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm

Saturday

  • Easy Tigers at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
  • Pennies from Heaven at Tannum Sands Hotel 7.30-11.30pm
  • Hotter than Hell at the Harvey Road Tavern
  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
  • Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late

Sunday

  • Scott Foden at Tannum Sands Hotel, 2-5pm
  • Sunday Session: Easy Tigers at Rocky Glen Hotel and sausage sizzle from 1-5pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
  • Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm

Monday

  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm

More Stories

gig guide gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    $750 fine for drift gone wrong

    premium_icon $750 fine for drift gone wrong

    News A GLADSTONE man who tried to drift his Holden commodore on a sharp bend along Yarroon St is now $750 out of pocket and without a car.

    • 17th Jan 2019 4:52 PM
    'Dream come true' as Gladstone musicians head to Tamworth

    premium_icon 'Dream come true' as Gladstone musicians head to Tamworth

    News 'For three hours every morning we'll be entertaining the crowds'

    GALLERY: SUNfest action from Days 1 to 3

    premium_icon GALLERY: SUNfest action from Days 1 to 3

    News Pictures from fishing, cooking, painting and sculpting workshops.

    Time to limber up for this year's Relay For Life

    premium_icon Time to limber up for this year's Relay For Life

    News Get your school, business and family involved.