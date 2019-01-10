Gladstone Gig Guide

Menu
The Adam Hole Band will be playing at Tannum Sands Hotel this weekend.
Gregory Bray
10th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8pm
  • Trivia at Yacht Club 6.30pm rego, 7pm start.
  • Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Tomorrow

  • at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
  • Bordaline at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8-11pm.
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm.

Saturday

  • at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
  • Adam Hole Band at Tannum Sands Hotel 7.30-11.30pm
  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
  • Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late.

Sunday

  • Josh Harris at Tannum Sands Hotel, 2-5pm
  • , entertainment and sausage sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 1pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
  • Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm.

Monday

  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm.
