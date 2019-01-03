News
Gladstone Gig Guide
Today
- Kick Start Music Festival at Maurie Webb Park, Yeppoon, 1 - 11.30pm
-
- Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8.00pm
- Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
- Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
- Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.
Tomorrow
- Gridlock at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
- Rule 34 at Tannum Sands Hotel, 7.30-10.30pm.
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
- Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm.
Saturday
- Velocity at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
- 3 Legged Devils - Tannum Sands Hotel 7.30pm - 11.30pm
- High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm rego, 6pm start
- Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
- Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late.
Sunday
- Andrew Thomson at Tannum Sands Hotel, 2-5pm
- Blake Allen, entertainment and sausage sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 1pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
- Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
- Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm.
Monday
- Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.
Tuesday
- Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
- Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start.
Wednesday
- Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
- Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm.