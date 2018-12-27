News
Your weekly guide to gigs around the Gladstone region
Today
- Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8.30pm
- Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
- Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
- Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.
Tomorrow
- Blake Allen at Yacht Club, 4-7pm
- Cheap Talk at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
- The Pockets at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8.45pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
- Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm.
Saturday
- Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
- Cheap Talk at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8.45pm
- Kim Beckman at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8.45pm- 12.45am
- High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm
- Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
- Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late.
Sunday
- Blake Allen, entertainment and sausage sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 1pm
- Mikayla J at Yacht Club, 3-6pm
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
- Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
- Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm.
Monday
- Family New Year's Eve Party at Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls Club, 4pm
- Gridlock at Yacht Club, 5pm
- DJ Mad Gik at Young Australian Hotel, 8pm until late
- Hawaiian party with Chenai Boucher and Jag n the Rollers at Tannum Sands Hotel, 1pm until late
- DJ Millenial at Harvey Road Tavern, 8pm
- Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.
Tuesday
- Matthew Barker at Agnes Water Tavern
- Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
- Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start.
Wednesday
- Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
- Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
- Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
- Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm.