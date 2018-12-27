Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL TALENT: Mikayla J will be playing at the Yacht Club on Sunday afternoon.
LOCAL TALENT: Mikayla J will be playing at the Yacht Club on Sunday afternoon. Contributed
News

Your weekly guide to gigs around the Gladstone region

Gregory Bray
by
27th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke hosted by Blake Allen at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 8.30pm
  • Musical Bingo at Harvey Road Tavern, 7.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Jag the Joker at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free pool comp at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Poker at Reef Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Tomorrow

  • Blake Allen at Yacht Club, 4-7pm
  • Cheap Talk at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6-10pm
  • The Pockets at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8.45pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel, 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm.

Saturday

  • Seven Ten Split at Rocky Glen Hotel, 6pm
  • Cheap Talk at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8.45pm
  • Kim Beckman at Tannum Sands Hotel, 8.45pm- 12.45am
  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club, 5pm
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel, 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm
  • Lingerie girls at Young Australian Hotel, 4pm until late.

Sunday

  • Blake Allen, entertainment and sausage sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel, from 1pm
  • Mikayla J at Yacht Club, 3-6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel, noon rego, 1pm start
  • Meteors Hockey Club raffles at Yacht Club, 3pm.

Monday

  • Family New Year's Eve Party at Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls Club, 4pm
  • Gridlock at Yacht Club, 5pm
  • DJ Mad Gik at Young Australian Hotel, 8pm until late
  • Hawaiian party with Chenai Boucher and Jag n the Rollers at Tannum Sands Hotel, 1pm until late
  • DJ Millenial at Harvey Road Tavern, 8pm
  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Tuesday

  • Matthew Barker at Agnes Water Tavern
  • Poker at Queens Hotel, 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 7.30pm
  • Australian Poker League Gladstone at Harvey Road Tavern, 6pm rego, 7pm start.

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel, 6pm rego and 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club, 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel, 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel, from 6.30pm.
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Calliope RLFC to raise funds for fireys

    premium_icon Calliope RLFC to raise funds for fireys

    News A charity six-a-side cricket tournament will be held on January 19.

    • 27th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
    Festive fishing fun from across the region

    Festive fishing fun from across the region

    News Some keen anglers still managed to submit some of their catches.

    UPDATE: Road cleared after truck fire in Telina

    premium_icon UPDATE: Road cleared after truck fire in Telina

    News QFES are currently on scene attending the incident.

    Missing child found in West Gladstone

    premium_icon Missing child found in West Gladstone

    Breaking He was reported missing at around 9.30am from Sunny Ridge Rd.

    Local Partners