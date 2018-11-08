Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Thomson will be playing at RG's on Friday.
Andrew Thomson will be playing at RG's on Friday.
News

Gladstone Gig Guide

Gregory Bray
by
8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke at the Rocky Glen Hotel from 8.30pm
  • Musical Bingo at the Harvey Road Tavern at 7.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
  • Meat and Money Raffles Jackpot at Tannum Sands Hotel
  • Jag the Joker at the Queens Hotel from 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free Pool Competition at the Young Australian Hotel 6pm rego, 6.30pm start
  • Poker at the Reef Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tomorrow

  • Andrew Thomson Trio - Rocky Glen Hotel at 6 - 10pm
  • Gridlock at the Gladstone Yacht Club at 4pm
  • The Pockets at Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel from 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm

Saturday

  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • Indifferent at Rocky Glen Hotel at 6pm
  • Gravity at Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45pm
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel from 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club from 1pm
  • Lingerie Girls at Young Australian 4pm until late

 

Indifferent will be playing at RG's on Saturday
Indifferent will be playing at RG's on Saturday

Sunday

  • Mason Rack Band - Entertainment and Sausage Sizzle at Rocky Glen Hotel from 1pm
  • Josh Harris at Tannum Sands Hotel from 1-5pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club at 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel rego noon, 1pm start
  • Sunday Sesh and Open Mic in the Beer Garden at Young Australian from 2pm
  • Brittany Elise at the Gladstone Yacht Club from 3-6pm

 

Gladstone musician Brittany Elise.
Gladstone musician Brittany Elise. Platypus Road

Monday

  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel from 6.30pm

Related Items

gig guide gig guide gladstone pulse
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: One person trapped in Boyne Valley truck rollover

    BREAKING: One person trapped in Boyne Valley truck rollover

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene, and the road is currently blocked in both directions.

    • 8th Nov 2018 2:37 PM
    Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

    premium_icon Local band feature: Gridlock rocking Gladstone's pub scene

    News Gridlock aren't stuck in traffic waiting for something to happen.

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    How having a barbecue can help your health

    How having a barbecue can help your health

    News 'It's all about connecting': Mechanic's Movember drive.

    • 8th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    Possible Taco Bell coming to multi-million-dollar project

    premium_icon Possible Taco Bell coming to multi-million-dollar project

    News The $4-million, four-bowser station is on track for completion

    • 8th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    • 1 ScoMo

    Local Partners