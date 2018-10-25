Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVE ACT: Mikayla J of Tannum Sands will be performing in the Library Square at 11.30am Monday.
LIVE ACT: Mikayla J of Tannum Sands will be performing in the Library Square at 11.30am Monday. Contributed
News

GIG GUIDE: Live music, entertainment this week

25th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

Today

  • Kazbah Karaoke at the Rocky Glen Hotel from 8.30pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
  • Meat and Money Raffles Jackpot at Tannum Sands Hotel
  • Jag the Joker at the Queens Hotel from 4.30-6.30pm
  • Free Pool Competition at the Young Australian Hotel 6pm rego, 6.30pm start
  • Poker at the Reef Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start

Friday

  • D'Fine - Rocky Glen Hotel at 8pm
  • Hayley Marsten and Arna Georgia - Willy Eds Accessories at 8pm
  • TND at Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Publican's Purse jackpot at Young Australian Hotel from 6pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm
  • Goose Club raffles at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm

Saturday

  • High Rollers Poker at Yaralla Sports Club 5pm rego, 6pm start
  • D'Fine at Tannum Sands Hotel at 8.45pm
  • Octopus Live at Rocky Glen Hotel at 8pm
  • Karaoke at Queens Hotel from 8pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club from 1pm
  • Lingerie Girls at Young Australian 4pm until late

Sunday

  • Brittany Elise - Entertainment and Sausage Sizzle at Rocky Glen
  • Heidi and Scott at Tannum Sands Hotel from 1pm
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club at 1pm and 7.30pm
  • Poker at Queens Hotel rego noon, 1pm start
  • Sunday Sesh and Open Mic in the Beer Garden at Young Australian from 2pm
  • Chris Bax at the Gladstone Yacht Club from 3-6pm

Monday

  • Mikayla J at Library Square 11.30am
  • Meat Tray Madness at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
  • Poker at Central Lane Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start

Tuesday

  • Poker at Queens Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 7.30pm

Wednesday

  • Poker at Tannum Sands Hotel 6pm rego, 7pm start
  • Bingo at Yaralla Sports Club 10am and 1pm
  • Spin the Wheel at Queens Hotel 4.30-6.30pm
  • Trivia Night at Queens Hotel from 6.30pm
gig guide gladstone pubs live music what's on
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Parts of CQ set to hit 45C over the weekend

    Parts of CQ set to hit 45C over the weekend

    News Mini heat wave predicted in the coming days

    Devastation as popular takeaway store closes

    Devastation as popular takeaway store closes

    News Residents in shock over business closure

    Thieves smash their way in to motorcycle shop, steal bike

    Thieves smash their way in to motorcycle shop, steal bike

    Crime Police are looking for information regarding the incident.

    Beer bottle slide guitarist 'El Mariachi' returns to Crow St

    Beer bottle slide guitarist 'El Mariachi' returns to Crow St

    News 'Wandering Musician' is the perfect description for Jackson Dunn.

    Local Partners