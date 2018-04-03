Gladstone gets the green light on key financial measures

IN THE GREEN: The Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon St.

GLADSTONE Regional Council's financial risk management has been given the all-clear by the Auditor-General for another year running.

The Queensland Audit Office tabled its audit report into local governments' financial statements late last month.

The report rates the financial outlook of councils and their related entities, such as the Gladstone Airport Corporation, based on three key measures of sustainability.

Gladstone Regional Council was one of the betterperforming coastal councils, being given a low risk rating across all three measures.

The council's average operating surplus ratio - the extent to which revenues covered its expenses - was 2.97% for the 2016-17 financial year, within the 0-10% target range.

The small surplus means the council has more leeway to either invest in new capital or hold funds in reserve.

The council's net financial liabilities ratio - the extent to which it could pay its bills while maintaining assets and service levels - was 9.98%, well below the 60% danger zone and an improvement on the previous year's figures.

Gladstone also recorded a 120.07% average asset sustainability ratio, well above the 90% needed to indicate it is sufficiently replacing or repairing its assets as they reach the end of their useful lives.

The only measure in which the council did not fare overly well was timeliness, with the Audit Office reporting Gladstone's financial statements were completed just one day prior to the legally-mandated October 31 deadline.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said he was pleased the council had achieved three green lights but there was "always room for improvement".

"We've worked very hard as a council over the last two years to reduce significant debt to sustainable levels without taking shortcuts on capital works programs," he said.

"By the end of our first term we hope to have reduced our debt by about $80 million."