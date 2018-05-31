Gladstone gets five finalists in state training awards

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman visited Gladstone to announce the five finalists for the state training awards alongside Welcoming Intercultural Neighbour's Project Officer Elmira Esfahani and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

FIVE Gladstone entrants have beaten hundreds of contenders to make it to the finals of the Queensland Training Awards.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman visited the city yesterday to congratulate the outstanding efforts of the regional finalists.

"I'm really excited to be announcing these finalists here today because so much wonderful training happens right here in Gladstone,” she said.

"These awards do so much to recognise not only the apprentices and trainees but also the work of the trainers and teachers.”

Ms Fentiman, accompanied by Minister Glenn Butcher, visited the offices on one of the finalists, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours.

"Last year their Certificate 3 in Individual Support with 14 newly arrived members of the community was successful in 10 of them getting work here in Gladstone,” she said.

"We all know how important it is to get people from different ethnic backgrounds into employment so they can really feel part of the community.

"Despite there being challenging times, businesses and not for profit groups are still doing a fantastic job, because in 10 years we'll be facing a skills shortage, not a job shortage.”

Mr Butcher agreed.

"It's been a slow time for Gladstone and when businesses struggle during these times they don't usually appreciate their trainers and trainees,” he said.

"But not only do we have small groups in the finals like WIN, but large companies like QAL and Boyne Smelter who have been the backbone of our community for many years.

"There's been a definite increase in finalists from Gladstone this year, so collectively everything we've been doing is starting to kick into gear now.”

There were 800 nominees from across Queensland with 225 making the finals that will be held in Brisbane in September.

Gladstone's five finalists:

Queensland Alumina Ltd and Boyne Smelters Ltd (for Large Employer of the year).

Javier Fernandez (√Equity VET Student of the Year).

Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours (Community Training Initiative of the Year).

Score Pty Ltd (Medium Employer of the Year).