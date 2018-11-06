Gladstone gets fitted for the Melbourne Cup

STYLISH: Runway 7 Boutique owner Lynda Ninness started making headpieces years ago when she couldn't find one of the colour she wanted.

STYLISH: Runway 7 Boutique owner Lynda Ninness started making headpieces years ago when she couldn't find one of the colour she wanted. Noor Gillani

THE city's fashion and clothing stores have experienced their usual increase in patronage this Melbourne Cup.

While other trends varied, business owners unanimously agreed floral prints were stealing the spotlight.

La Moda owner Melanie Carlyon said race day was open to many styles but floral stood out as a favourite.

She said her customers preferred fitted dresses to loose ones.

Saltt Clothing owner Lynette Morgan said the dresses she sold came down to individual customers and their preferences.

"Generally there's a lot of floral and a lot of prints around,” Ms Morgan said.

"Spots are quite big at the moment and bold colours.

"Lots of blushes, lots of pinks around as well.

"Traditionally fashions in the field is fit and flare, you see a lot of that around race time (and) spring carnival.”

However, Ms Morgan said there was a more noticeable trend when it came to shoes, with buyers choosing comfort and block heels selling more than stilettos.

Runway 7 Boutique owner Lynda Ninness said her clientele was also attracted to relatively comfortable 'boho' style fashions.

"A lot of lace pieces, the girls like the flowy, frilly things,” Ms Ninness said.

A milliner herself, she said she recently noticed an older style of headpiece making a comeback for the races.

"We're getting more into your Audrey Hepburn style brim,” she said.

"We've got little sun hats right up to some sculptured wide brim pieces.”

Ms Ninness said her headpieces ranged from $50 to more than $300 depending on their textiles and whether or not they were handmade.

She has made headpieces for about eight years.

"I started when I couldn't get a headpiece the colour I wanted, then I started doing different classes and workshops to learn all the techniques and textiles.”