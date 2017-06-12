Gladstone gets best state budget our mayor remembers

MONEY IN THE BANK: The Gladstone Turf Club will receive $55,500 from the State Government in the budget.

GLADSTONE will get the sweet end of the deal with the State Government's budget, according to Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett.

"We've done exceptionally well out of the state, better than ever ... since I can remember," Mr Burnett said.

With funding for Calliope State School, a Gladstone Hospital upgrade and upgrades to water and sewage systems, reservoirs and pump stations and the racecourses, Mr Burnett said he hoped Gladstone could continue on the path they're on with the State Government.

"Only just recently have we been starting to get our fair share," he said.

"The previous State Government ignored us for a number of years.

"We're hoping Gladstone can continue to be acknowledged for their contribution to the state."

The State Government recently announced they allocated more than $55,000 to Calliope Race Club and Gladstone Turf Club.

"Regional Queensland racing has suffered for years," Cr Burnett said.

"It's an industry that employs people and I think any funding is good."

THE GLADSTONE BUDGET

A CHANGE in rates is something the Gladstone region will see come budget time.

Mr Burnett said while he couldn't reveal much about what to expect, a change in rates and infrastructure work were on the list.

"We've tried very hard to keep expenses down to find savings, doing things better and more cost effective," he said.

With the aim to change the way rates are issued, Mr Burnett said the proposed change was something new.

"It's a significant change, the way rates are issued - it hasn't been done before in the Gladstone region," he said. "We're making it as easy as we can ... making it easier for people to pay."

While Cr Burnett said the council's budget was stock standard, the councillors were taking a simple approach to building the community.