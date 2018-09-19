Gladstone gets behind Harrison's recovery

HIGH PROFILE VISITORS: Harrison McGuire was surprised by a visit from State Member Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett

ON DAYS when Harrison McGuire is feeling low, his parents boost his spirits by showing him all the support he's getting from people in Gladstone.

Mum Jenni said the family had received hundreds of calls and messages.

"The staff at the Lady Cilento (Children's Hospital) have been amazed at how much support Harrison's been getting," she said.

"It says a lot about Gladstone."

Mrs McGuire is currently sleeping at the hospital with her son, while her husband, Joe, is staying with Grant and Leith Mitchell, Gladstone friends now living in Brisbane.

But the family was surprised when two special visitors dropped in to visit Harrison.

"Mayor Matt Burnett and State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher were in Brisbane for a meeting and popped in afterwards," Mrs McGuire said.

"We were so grateful for their visit.

"Matt said Harrison's rehab chair looks like the mayor's chair and that's what the staff are calling it now."

Harrison is slowly recovering and continues to have nightmares about the accident.

"He has a massive amount of rehab in front of him but a huge village supporting him," Mrs McGuire said.