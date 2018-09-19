Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGH PROFILE VISITORS: Harrison McGuire was surprised by a visit from State Member Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett
HIGH PROFILE VISITORS: Harrison McGuire was surprised by a visit from State Member Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett Jenni McGuire
News

Gladstone gets behind Harrison's recovery

Gregory Bray
by
19th Sep 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON DAYS when Harrison McGuire is feeling low, his parents boost his spirits by showing him all the support he's getting from people in Gladstone.

Mum Jenni said the family had received hundreds of calls and messages.

"The staff at the Lady Cilento (Children's Hospital) have been amazed at how much support Harrison's been getting," she said.

"It says a lot about Gladstone."

Mrs McGuire is currently sleeping at the hospital with her son, while her husband, Joe, is staying with Grant and Leith Mitchell, Gladstone friends now living in Brisbane.

But the family was surprised when two special visitors dropped in to visit Harrison.

"Mayor Matt Burnett and State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher were in Brisbane for a meeting and popped in afterwards," Mrs McGuire said.

"We were so grateful for their visit.

"Matt said Harrison's rehab chair looks like the mayor's chair and that's what the staff are calling it now."

Harrison is slowly recovering and continues to have nightmares about the accident.

"He has a massive amount of rehab in front of him but a huge village supporting him," Mrs McGuire said.

Related Items

Show More
glenn butcher harrison mcguire jenni mcguire lady cilento children's hopsital matt burnett
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Tears of joy': Mum recounts son's first steps after crash

    premium_icon 'Tears of joy': Mum recounts son's first steps after crash

    News With the aid of the halo brace, specialists and painkillers Harrison is learning to adjust to life in recovery after breaking his neck

    UPDATED: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

    UPDATED: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

    News Fire crews and police are on scene isolating the area.

    'Why don't you headbutt me?': Man fined for nightclub attack

    premium_icon 'Why don't you headbutt me?': Man fined for nightclub attack

    Crime The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault.

    • 19th Sep 2018 7:00 PM
    Gladstone flashback: Explosions and unforgettable deaths

    Gladstone flashback: Explosions and unforgettable deaths

    News An explosion took place at the Commercial Hotel yard 90 years ago.

    Local Partners