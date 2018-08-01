Gladstone get set for spectacular

ALL SINGING: Company of Voices choir will be taking part in the Gladstone Spectacular

Producer Kerry Whitaker said the event was an initiative of the Gladstone Performing Arts Company.

"It will be an entertaining variety show with something for young and old," she said.

"There will definitely be a few laughs, a lot like the old vaudeville shows, a bit of audience participation, singing, dancing, acrobats and music.

"It's really a regular variety show featuring all the performing arts groups in Gladstone who wanted to be involved."

Some of the entertainers who have signed on are the Gladstone Thistle Pipe Band, Company of Voices, Gladstone State High School and Meraki Circus.

"We've also got local singer/ songwriter Jack Viljoen, fiddler Stu Watson from Bullamakanka and Chelsea Elvery from Juvinyl and more," Ms Whitaker said.

"All of these groups are usually out there on their own doing their own thing but it's been so much fun to do something where we're all working together with different artists."

The Gladstone Spectacular will be held at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on Friday, August 31, and Saturday, September 1, starting at 6.30pm.

"Our target audience is everybody, it's not cabaret, but it will be entertaining and enjoyable," she said.

"Plus we'll be doing a few skits as well.

"Just wait until people see the finale, I guarantee it will be spectacular."