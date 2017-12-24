Gladstone: Get set for a hot, dry Christmas

SCORCHER: Holidayers will no doubt be hitting the surf this Christmas Day.

SCORCHER: Holidayers will no doubt be hitting the surf this Christmas Day. Warren Lynam

CHRISTMAS Day is expected to be the hottest day of the week with a top of 32 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Temperatures in Gladstone are continuing to track above the 30 degree December average, said Bureau duty forecaster Diana Eadie.

But the good news is that while it's hot on Christmas Day, there's absolutely zero chance of rain.

The Bureau is forecasting a mostly sunny day with light winds.

A slighter cooler change may come through next week if the coastal trough, currently in NSW, makes its way this far north, Ms Eadie said.

The trough will also bring a higher likelihood of showers.

Ms Eadie said the hotter than normal weather was a result of a "stagnant weather system”.

"A broad area of low pressure has been developing through the interior, that is a warm air mass in the interior which creates above average temperatures,” she said.

If you think it's hot on the coast, spare a thought for inland towns.

Emerald, about 350 km directly inland from Gladstone, is expecting 39 degrees on Christmas Day.