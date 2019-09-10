Club members in recent field trip Your Story Gladstone Gem Club open its doors to the community

On Saturday 14th from 9am to 3pm, the Gladstone District Gem, Rock and Mineral Club Inc. will be opening their doors to the public. This free open day will provide an opportunity for all visitors to find out more about the club, its activities and its members.

Originally called the Gladstone Rock and Mineral Club, the organisation formed in 1964 and in 1991 the Club moved to the Gladstone Showgrounds where they built the club rooms. The facilities are now home to a range of faceting machines, grinding wheels, a silver smithing room, wire drawing equipment, flat wraps, a casting oven, a diamond saw and display areas. The Club’s members also enjoy exciting field trips, cabochons competitions, social events and weekend workshops.

Club Vicepresidet, Scott Kruger has been a member for over 5 years and is also the Club’s Field Trip Officer.

“The club offers opportunities for everyone in the family, from geology to jewellery making, fossicking to detailed faceting techniques. The Club is popular with people of all ages, backgrounds and skills”, he said.

The Open Day will offer visitors great activities throughout the day including gem hunting, new members information packs, lapidary craft and jewellery making demos and a sausage sizzle.

The Club encourages all community members to drop in between 9am and 3pm this Saturday. Current members will be available to welcome everyone, including those considering joining the Club.

“We are always exploring more ideas for workshops and new members always bring their passions and skills. This is something we look forward to growing” Mr Kruger said.

For more information, people can contact the Club’s Publicity Officer, Cr Natalia Muszkat, on 0423 177 411. Ms Muszkat also encourages all to check the Clubs Facebook page @GladstoneGemClub for future Club activities and events.

For more information:

Natalia Muszkat

Publicity Officer

Ph: 0423 177 411

Email: mznatalia@hotmail.com

