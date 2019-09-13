Gladstone Gem Club to open its doors this Saturday

A LONG-STANDING Gladstone club is encouraging people of all ages to become involved in its weekly activities.

And the first opportunity will take place this Saturday when Gladstone District Gem, Rock and Mineral Club Inc. will be open its doors to the public.

Set to take place between 9am-3pm, the free open day will provide an opportunity for all visitors to find out more about the club, its activities and its members.

Originally called the Gladstone Rock and Mineral Club, the organisation formed in 1964 and in 1991 they moved to the Gladstone Showgrounds (Tank St) where they built the club rooms.

The club has evolved during that time and now boasts a range of equipment including faceting machines, grinding wheels, a silver smithing room, wire drawing equipment, flat wraps, a casting oven, a diamond saw and display areas.

The club's members also enjoy exciting field trips, cabochons competitions, social events and weekend workshops.

Club vice president Scott Kruger has been a member for over five years and also acts as the club's field trip officer.

"The club offers opportunities for everyone in the family, from geology to jewellery making, fossicking to detailed faceting techniques," Mr Kruger said.

"The club is popular with people of all ages, backgrounds and skills."

He said Saturday's open day will offer visitors a range of great activities throughout the day including gem hunting, lapidary craft and jewellery making demos and a sausage sizzle. New members will receive an information pack.

Current members will be available to welcome everyone, including those considering joining the club.

Mr Kruger said the club was looking forward to growing its membership base.

"We are always exploring more ideas for workshops and new members always bring their passions and skills," he said.

The club also hosts its regular workshop days on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7pm.

For more information visit facebook.com/GladstoneGemClub.