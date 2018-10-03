Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warhammer
Warhammer Sean Fahey
News

Gladstone gamers battle to give back to farmers

Hannah Sbeghen
by
3rd Oct 2018 9:24 AM

HUNDREDS of dollars will be donated to drought-affected farmers by Central Queensland sci-fi fanatics after a two-day role-playing battle in Gladstone over the weekend.

Warhammer organiser Sean Fahey said $250 would be donated to the farmers through the Rotary Queensland appeal.

Mr Fahey said the event was a success, with a local man, Ryan Alexander, being crowned champion.

"He won the whole thing, the dice gods were definitely in his favour,” Mr Fahey said.

Mr Fahey said Councillor Glen Churchill as well as a number of curious members of the public came to have a look.

"Think of it like chess but add sci-fi,” he said.

"It's great we can do something we enjoy to raise money for the farmers.”

The Warhammer club holds games on Saturdays at 9 Cotton St from 10am onwards.

Hannah Sbeghen

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone home owners splashing out on renovations

    premium_icon Gladstone home owners splashing out on renovations

    Property GLADSTONE home owners are splashing out on renovations with little worry of losing money on their properties, according to a new report.

    Water fluoridation saga boils over at council

    premium_icon Water fluoridation saga boils over at council

    News Motion defeated and won't come up again during current council term.

    Coal industry booming following surge in exports

    premium_icon Coal industry booming following surge in exports

    Politics Local businesses reap rewards from increased coal exports

    GPC annual report forecasts record coal year ahead

    premium_icon GPC annual report forecasts record coal year ahead

    Business Coming off the back of decreased coal exports.

    Local Partners