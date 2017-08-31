Gladstone gallery to launch Golding Showcase

EXCITING SEPTEMBER: Katrina and Rauri Elliott at the gallery with Intercity Images: Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange in the background.

ALL are invited to join Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum from 6pm tomorrow.

That will be the official launch of the 23rd annual Golding Showcase: Port Curtis & Callide Valley Youth Art Exhibition and Intercity Images: Gladstone Saiki Photographic Exchange Combined Images.

Presented in conjunction with Tannum Sands State High School, the Golding Showcase features more than 100 works by emerging artists aged 15 to 18 years, in all media including painting, sculpture and photography.

Each year, visitors have the chance to vote for their favourite work in the exhibition to receive the People's Choice Award.

The display continues until Saturday, October 7.

The Golding Showcase is an initiative of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum Society.

Intercity Images is an annual cultural exchange with the region's Sister City, Saiki City Japan, featuring 20 Japanese and 30 Australian photographs.

Tomorrow's evening event will include the presentation of Saiki City certificates to the local artists, whose work is featured in the display following their exhibition in Japan.

The event is presented in conjunction with the Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee and supported by the Gladstone Regional Council.

FREE WORKSHOPS

Take the opportunity to gain new skills during two workshops at two locations, with two presenters, over two days, September 15-16.

Hosted in conjunction with the Gladstone Region Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF), join ArtReach Queensland's Stephen Clark or local artist Felicia Lloyd, during the two-day series.

On Friday September 15, join Stephen at the Gallery & Museum to brush up on your arts business skills, including Instagram for Artists, Survey Development and Proposal Writing, or join Felicia at the Boyne Tannum Community Centre to develop your digital art skills.

Then, on Saturday September 16, the presenters will swap venues, so you'll find Felicia at the Gallery and Museum and Stephen at Boyne Island.

Materials are provided, but places are limited, so please book early.

Diary dates

Friday September 1 6pm - Official launch of the 23rd Annual Golding Showcase

Friday September 15 - Stephen Clark at the Gallery & Museum

Saturday September 16 - Felicia Lloyd at the Gallery & Museum