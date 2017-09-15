Gladstone residents given know-how to avoid power bill shock

FROM payment rebates to managing energy use, Gladstone people can learn the tips and tricks to understanding their electricity bills at an event later this month.

The Queensland Council of Social Service is hosting Switch On in Gladstone, an event focused on letting people know about rebates and other help available to pay their power bills, managing energy use and how to read their bill.

Chief executive officer Mark Henley said the event was part of QCOSS state-wide campaign, offering the events at a variety of regional cities.

The event aims to provide people with information on what they can do to reduce energy and avoid bill shock.

"We know that electricity costs are a major expense for people throughout Queensland," Mr Henley said.

"This session has been designed to help people understand their bill and where they can make savings.

"We are also keen to hear the tips that people in Gladstone have for cutting down their electricity bills."

The event is held on Thursday, September 21 at Yaralla Sports Club from 3-7pm.

There are two information sessions, at 3.30pm and 5.30pm, followed by opportunities for one-on-one conversations with QCOSS and Ergon Energy staff.

Bookings are not required for this free event.