Gladstone fuel prices cheapest in Queensland

Gladstone enjoyed the cheapest average price for Unleaded petrol in the state during October at 106 cents per litre, while Bundaberg was 108.6 c/pl and Rockhampton 114.5 c/pl. Tania Moore enjoyed the cheap fuel while it lasted. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

MOTORISTS across the Gladstone region have been enjoying the cheapest fuel prices in the state with prices just above $1 per litre for unleaded petrol.

The RACQ’s Fair Fuel Price is calculated daily and is based on market data and RACQ research, providing drivers with an indication of what they should pay for fuel.

Spokeswoman Renee Smith said RACQ data showed during October, Gladstone enjoyed the cheapest fuel prices in Queensland with an average of $1.06.

“The average price of unleaded petrol in Gladstone in October was 106 cents per litre, making it the cheapest location in the state to fill up the tank,” Ms Smith said.

“At the start of the year prices were around the 145cpl mark, so the prices we’re seeing now are so much cheaper which is great news for local motorists.”

Competition between Gladstone service stations is keeping the prices down.

“High levels of competition in regional Queensland, which appears to have been driven by the Qld Government’s mandatory fuel price scheme, has led to cheap prices in Gladstone,” Ms Smith said.

“Motorists are more informed about where to fill up thanks to access to real time information and they’re helping drive competition.

“Prices have also stayed fairly cheap in the region since we saw the oil price collapse and then bounce back somewhat.

“Prices have been fairly steady and cheap now for months because of relatively low oil prices.

“While Gladstone is a port city and this reduces transport costs, which can help keep fuel prices low, that is not the main reason why Gladstone was the cheapest city in Queensland in October.”

The closest regional centre to Gladstone for cheap fuel during October was Bundaberg, which saw an average of 108.6 cents per litre.

“The monthly average in Rockhampton was 114.5cpl, while the average in Brisbane was 125.4cpl,” Ms Smith said.

“This makes Central Queensland one of the cheapest places in the state to fill up at the moment.

“Locations such as Miles, Whitsunday/Proserpine, Bundaberg, Lockyer Valley, Maryborough, Goondiwindi, Townsville, Kingaroy and Somerset were cheaper than Rockhampton.”

To find out the RACQ’s Fair Price today, or to download the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app visit the website.

RACQ average October Unleaded fuel prices (cents per litre):

Gladstone – 106

Miles – 107.9

Whitsunday/ Proserpine – 108.5

Bundaberg – 108.6

Maryborough – 109.9

Rockhampton – 114.5

Biloela – 119.9

Brisbane – 125.4

