Gladstone four showed an even keel against some of the best

TIGHT FLEET: Grant Cooper's boat (20) and Aaron Farrar's (34) finish sixth and 10th respectively in race four after the first day.

TIGHT FLEET: Grant Cooper's boat (20) and Aaron Farrar's (34) finish sixth and 10th respectively in race four after the first day. Contributed GLA190219REMOTE

SAILING: There were some jostling for positions and with better luck, some of the Gladstone Radio Control Yacht Club crew could have had better results.

Sailing action Contributed GLA190219REMOTE

But it was not to be at the International One Metre Radio Controlled Titles on Regatta Waters Lake on the Gold Coast.

GRCYC secretary and competitor Grant Cooper, club commodore Aaron Farrar, Marty Watson and Phil Brown all had mixed fortunes.

"Debutant Marty Watson was on a steep learning curve and he dealt with big fleets and the occasional gear failure in a class that he hadn't sailed previously," Cooper said.

The multiple Sydney to Hobart veteran gave up his offshore racing experience to grab the controls of these dynamic sailing machines.

The four Gladstone sailors were a part of a fleet of 72 yachts.

"To his credit, Marty held his nerve and in some races really pushed the top skippers around the course. If things went more his way, Marty could have easily featured in more B Fleet races," Cooper said.

Masters entrant Brown also copped some bad luck with gear failure, but never stopped trying and finished in a solid 15th in D-Fleet on the final day.

Cooper's boat was in eighth position, but finished in 11th while Farrar had some great moments and finished 16th overall.

He managed to have a fantastic first race which elevated him to the A-Fleet, a position he kept for the first two days and had set up his regatta nicely.

Cooper's boat was in eighth position overall on the final day.

But the pressure of a top-10 finish seemed all too much and Cooper self-destructed and finished as low as 40th in one race.

Farrar was probably the hard-luck story of the regatta.

He copped some wayward sailing from some of his competitors which affected his results at the worse possible times.

"It is not easy at the best of times to navigate a one-metre meter yacht around a windward buoy 100m away with 20 other yachts all competing for the same space," Cooper said.

"But you still have to play by the rules, something that some of Aaron's competitors at times forgot.

"Never-the-less, Aaron's finishing position of 16th overall was a credit to his tenacity and he finished some races as high as third and fourth in Australia, showing what he is capable of given a clear run."

Meanwhile the GRYC will host the Central Queensland Titles in the Gladstone Marina on May 25-26.

Club racing and come and try days are on each Sunday at 12.30pm at the marina.