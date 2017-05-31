Gladstone florist powerless when it comes to price hikes

NOT HAPPY: Little Bloom Room owner Sarah Mills says power is her business's biggest expense.

"A KILLER".

That is how Little Bloom Room owner Sarah Mills describes rising power prices.

Ms Mills reacted with outrage when informed that power prices for small businesses would be rising, despite State Government intervention.

"Since we moved in here it's (power bill) gone up about $600 a quarter," she said. "We haven't done anything different since we started here either."

The owner of the florist said electricity was by far her greatest expense.

"It's ridiculous," Ms Mills said.

The florist shares a space with Naturally SAS Hair & Beauty on Goondoon St and Ms Mills said they were not happy with the cost of power.

"We've thought of calling Ergon and just asking them to tell us where all the money is going," she said.

Although Ms Mills said her business had not been severely affected by the economic downturn, she felt sorry for other businesses struggling with the increasing cost of electricity.

Earlier this year, Gladstone's Brumby's stores closed, citing rising power costs and rent prices as significant factors.