Gladstone flashback: Young cyclist wins championship

1930: After a long illness, Mrs Florence Palethorpe, wife of the Rev CP Palethorpe, of the Sandgate Methodist Church, died today.

The later Mrs Palethorpe, who was born in Gladstone, lived for many years in Maryborough, where she was a diligent worker in the Wesley Church.

Following her marriage about 22 years ago, she took up the work of the church with her husband.

At the time of her death she was president of the Women's Church Aid Society, where she was much esteemed.

(Author's note: Florence Palethorpe was the daughter of George Bodimeade, a blacksmith and pioneer of Gladstone, and his wife, Mary, nee Porter).

1935: P Crow, the young Gladstone cyclist, who recently had an easy win in the Queensland championship at Rockhampton, has won the Malvern Star Australian junior championship (under 16 years) at Albert Park, Melbourne.

His time of 26 minutes 5 seconds set a new record for the course, lopping 1 minute 9 seconds off that established by W Guyett in the Victorian Championships a fortnight ago.