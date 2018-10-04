Gladstone flashback: Tank St car yard expands

The raising of the Big W sign at what is now Stockland Kin Kora.

The raising of the Big W sign at what is now Stockland Kin Kora. Gladstone Remember When

1932: On Saturday the last of the Gladstone Tennis Club's official competitions for the season were played and the trophies won during the season were presented.

The President, Mr AH Friend, in presenting the trophies, said that the play had been up to the standard of previous years and interest was greater than usual.

Trophies presented were as follows: Singles ladies champion, Patrick Cup, Miss Helen Farmer; single men champion, Friend Cup, Mr Les Farmer; Ladies' doubles champions, North Cup, Miss Marjorie Farmer and Miss Campbell; Men's doubles champions, Jones Cup, Dr Keys and F Gurrea; mixed doubles, Ferris Cup, Dr Keys and Miss Helen Farmer; mixed handicap doubles, Stirrat Cup, D Walters and Miss Alma Stirrat; mixed holiday handicap tournament, special trophies, W Ferris and Mrs WA Collins.

1937: To meet the increasing volume of business, Mr CF Olsen, of the Broadway Service Station, has added a new showroom and parking area to his business premises at the corner of Tank and Auckland Streets.

[Author's note: This service station and garage was located on the corner now occupied by Leading Edge Electronics].

The building will permit Mr Olsen to display the new Morris car and truck models to good advantage.

Already 14 Morris cars have been sold by Mr Olsen, who only secured the Morris Car and Truck Agency a short time ago.