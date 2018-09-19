Gladstone flashback: Explosions and unforgettable deaths

1929: At about 1 o'clock a terrific explosion rent the air from the direction of the Commercial Hotel yard.

On investigation it was apparent that the explosion had its origin in a tank kept for the purpose of burning rubbish.

It is surmised that some individual with explosives in his possession, discarded same by throwing them into the tank.

1947: William Wilson Squire, the oldest employee of the Gladstone meatworks, has died in Gladstone District Hospital, aged 90 years.

1958: A member of a well-known Gladstone family passed away on September 9 in the Gladstone District Hospital.

He was Mr Robert Dudley Tudman aged 50.

The deceased was a single man, the second son of the late Mr RR Tudman and Mrs AIL Tudman.

At the time of his demise Mr Tudman was in his late father's grocery business in Goondoon Street.

But for some years previous he had served as CPS in many parts of Queensland.

Mr Tudman attended school at Gladstone State (Central) and later Ipswich Grammar.

He was a very keen cricketer and represented Gladstone for a number of years.

In his earlier days he also played football and of late years he devoted his leisure moments to golf.