Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone postcard
Gladstone postcard Facebook:Gladstone Remember When
News

Gladstone flashback: Explosions and unforgettable deaths

19th Sep 2018 5:00 PM

1929: At about 1 o'clock a terrific explosion rent the air from the direction of the Commercial Hotel yard.

On investigation it was apparent that the explosion had its origin in a tank kept for the purpose of burning rubbish.

It is surmised that some individual with explosives in his possession, discarded same by throwing them into the tank.

1947: William Wilson Squire, the oldest employee of the Gladstone meatworks, has died in Gladstone District Hospital, aged 90 years.

1958: A member of a well-known Gladstone family passed away on September 9 in the Gladstone District Hospital.

He was Mr Robert Dudley Tudman aged 50.

The deceased was a single man, the second son of the late Mr RR Tudman and Mrs AIL Tudman.

At the time of his demise Mr Tudman was in his late father's grocery business in Goondoon Street.

But for some years previous he had served as CPS in many parts of Queensland.

Mr Tudman attended school at Gladstone State (Central) and later Ipswich Grammar.

He was a very keen cricketer and represented Gladstone for a number of years.

In his earlier days he also played football and of late years he devoted his leisure moments to golf.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    How this Gladstone gran zipped around Australia for $150

    premium_icon How this Gladstone gran zipped around Australia for $150

    News Sylvia Wilson, 70, has revealed the highs and lows of her 110-day journey around Australia in her electric car named "Bluey".

    • 19th Sep 2018 4:00 PM
    Daz dishes up the best fishing spots in Gladstone

    premium_icon Daz dishes up the best fishing spots in Gladstone

    News Six spots worth exploring in the region this weekend.

    UPDATED: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

    UPDATED: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

    News Fire crews and police are on scene isolating the area.

    WATCH: Gladstone's turn to strike over wage offer

    premium_icon WATCH: Gladstone's turn to strike over wage offer

    News Together Union protest over wages in front of Glenn Butcher's office

    Local Partners