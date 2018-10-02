Gladstone flashback: Dugongs captured in Gladstone harbour

IF one thing hasn't changed in Gladtsone more than a century it's Gladstone's harbour which was a hive of activity both for ships and dugongs 107-years-ago.

1911: Two dugong have been captured in the Gladstone Harbour. Both were caught by Mr Price.

A sugar mill has been erected at Baffle Creek. It is expected that it will start crushing operations about the second week of October.

A social will be held in the Oddfellows' Hall tomorrow night under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church. The object of the gathering is to raise funds to ornament the interior of the church.

1937: Captain J. Jinks of the SS Tairoa, who was in port this week, is a Gladstone native and an ex-pupil of the local State School.

He went to sea on the old sailing boats and was for many years on the Queensland coast, when he joined the four-masted sailing ship Pass of Brander.

During the war, Captain Jinks was in charge of a minesweeper and saw service in the Dardanelles and the North Sea.

He was greatly impressed with the wonderful development of Gladstone since his boyhood days the notable improvements being the Town Hall, swimming baths, public buildings, and the excellent bitumen roads.

Photos from the Gladstone Maritime Museum - The Cooma, which was wrecked on North Reef. Gladstone Remember When Facebook

He also noted the big difference on the waterfront.

Old schoolmates who renewed acquaintance were Walter Prizeman, Billy Bruce, Eddie Vallis, Mr and Mrs Roley Joyner, Mr and Mrs Dan Butcher, Ted Unie, Dick Ryalls, Bill Butcher, Arthur Joyner, Jack Fry, Alec O'Sing and Jim Worthington.