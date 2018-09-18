Menu
Across the street from where the Liddicoat family lived in Gladstone was the Balcomba Private Hospital run by Matron Annie Cairncross.
Gladstone flashback: Devoted Dr Butler departs hospital

18th Sep 2018 7:30 PM

1907: The monthly meeting of the Hospital Committee was held on Monday evening last. Dr AG Butler reported that thirty-six patients were treated at the institution in the month.

The admissions numbered 19 and the discharge twenty.

There was one death.

The resignation of Dr Butler as surgeon, in consequence of his departure from Gladstone, was received with regret.

Members of the committee spoke very warmly of the excellent work done by the doctor for the institution.

The application of Dr Hart was accepted.

1955: A public servant well known in Gladstone when he was for many years in the CPS office here, has returned as secretary of the Gladstone Hospitals board.

He is Mr Charles Tucker.

Mrs Tucker is also a former Gladstone-ite, being the daughter of Mr A Watson, sub-collector of customs here for many years.

Dr A Robinson, who arrived with his wife from Adelaide last week to take up duties as medical officer at the District Hospital, is well known at Rockhampton, where his relatives were members of the Parry family.

Matron Doris Broomfiled, who has been appointed matron in charge at the District Hospital following the resignation of Miss McCulloch, arrived from Gin Gin last week.

She is a native of Rockhampton and received her general training at the Mount Morgan Hospital.

She did war service for several years in the First World War, and was Deputy Matron at Bundaberg Hospital on her return.

