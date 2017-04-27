Gladstone fishers first to use quirky burley balls in Australia

CURIOUS: Jason Fitzgerald has brought the first batch of 'burley bombs' to Australia and it's selling at Pat's Tackle World.

TIRED of the stench of tuna oil on his hands from tossing out burley to lure in the fish, Jason Fitzgerald started looking for something new.

Just in time for the Boyne Tannum HookUp, the Gladstone trader has brought the first batch of Bait Cloud to Australia, at Pat's Tackle World.

Bait Cloud is a burley ball, described as a "bath bomb for fish”, that fishers throw into a river or estuary to attract fish.

Unlike the traditional burley, this doesn't leave a stench on your hands and it sinks and fizzes, leaving the fish feeling curious.

"This is for when it's quiet and you need something to wake it all up, you throw one of these in.”

Burley is a fish attractant and can be bought or made at home usually out of old bread, bait and fish oil.

"This goes straight down in calm water and leaves a trail as it starts to fizz,” he said. "The idea is it brings the fish out from underneath rocks and mangroves because it gets them curious about the noise and the smell.”

The product is popular in Canada and America, but until now has had no stockists in Australia. Tegan Annett