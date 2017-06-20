Gladstone fisherman says his joint was 'laced' with meth

"I HAVE no idea how the methylamphetamines got in my system."

Those were the words Gladstone man Jai McKneil said in the Gladstone Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to one count of drug driving.

The 40-year-old fisherman was driving home from Cairns when police pulled him over for a random roadside drug test.

The test results revealed McKneil to have traces of THC (cannabis) in his system and an unknown amount of methylamphetamine.

He told officers a few days prior while meeting up with some friends he had smoked a few "puffs from a joint".

The court heard he had been meeting up with friends he had not seen in 16 years.

He told Magistrate Melanie Ho he was easily influenced, but accepted it was no excuse to smoke from the joint. As for the methylamphetamines, he told Ms Ho he had no idea how it got in his system and that he had never touched the drug in his life.

"I'm a hard-working man, I don't do that sort of thing," he said. He said the cannabis he had smoked must have been laced with heavier drugs.

She ordered McKneil to pay a $900 fine, with two months to pay.

He was disqualified from driving for seven months. A conviction was recorded.