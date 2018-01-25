Menu
Gladstone first region to receive fleet of new and improved tasers

Sarah Steger
by

A $30 MILLION equipment upgrade rolled out by the State Government has seen Gladstone police kitted out with brand new tasers this week.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher's arrival at the town's police station on Monday afternoon marked the delivery of 45 new tasers and 100 new taser holders for local police officers.

The new devices serve as a 15 per cent boost to the station's current taser fleet.

Sergeant Nillin Lynch.
Mr Butcher said Gladstone police were the first in the central region to receive the new equipment, with the Brisbane and south-east regions to receive theirs in the coming months.

Senior Sergeant Paul Jones of the police taser replacement program said the updated tasers were "essential" in improving community safety.

He said the new models were not only smarter than the older, discontinued versions, but they also maintained more information and downloaded data significantly quicker.

"The accountability of the weapon and the reliability of the weapon (has been improved)," he said.

"The operational benefits include a high deterrent value, immediate incapacitation of the individual, the ability to deploy at a safe distance and minimal aftercare requirements."

As he handed over the first of the 45 new tasers, Mr Butcher said the completion of the project would increase the size of the entire Queensland Police Service's taser fleet from 3900 to 5000.

Tasers have a high deterrent value for police dealing with aggressive people.

Queensland police began using them in 2008.

