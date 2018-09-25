Menu
Lee Hackney - Rio Tinto, Bernie Lawson - NRG, Jess Kaiazek - QAL, Courtney Johnson, Lynn Lapham - Boyne Smelters, and Cathy Lehmann - Fort Knox.
News

Gladstone firms make an industrial-sized donation

Gregory Bray
by
25th Sep 2018 12:30 PM

GLADSTONE'S industrial heavy weights have got behind drought relief efforts by digging deep for the Aussie Helpers charity.

Wurdong Heights resident and Aussie Helpers volunteer, Courtney Johnson has been delighted with the contributions from Rio employees at Yarwun, BSL, QAL and Power Station.

"They've collected pallets of goods including cartons of water, sunscreen, groceries, gloves, ear plugs, torches, and toiletries," she said.

"All of it will be sent to the Aussie Helpers HQ in Charleville where it will be distributed to farmers in need.

"They've been supporting our farmers for over 16 years."

Pacific Operations communications manager Fran Rossberg said it was a continuation of Rio Tinto's initial donation of $100,000 to the Queensland Drought Appeal.

"Our employees wanted to help out in their own, practical way," she said.

"We had collection boxes around various sites for money and foodstuffs."

Mrs Johnson said local businesses have also chipped in.

"The GP Super Clinic have supplied $300 worth of vouchers," she said.

"And Fort Knox Storage have kindly donated their facility to store everything until October 1."

Residents can place items in the Aussie Helpers drop off points at Limestone Clothing Calliope, Define Beautiful in Tannum Sands, The Feedbarn, Ron Streeter Motors, the GP Superclinic and Our Tiny Emporium.

