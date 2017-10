Mark Chapelhow died in a workplace incident at Veolia Environmental Services in Gladstone.

ALMOST two years after the workplace death of 31-year-old Mark Chapelhow during a kiln explosion at Veolia Environmental Services, the company will face court.

Today Veolia Environmental Services' charge of breaching Section 32 of the Workplace Health and Safety Act is due for mention at Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The maximum penalty for a breach is $3.5 million for a company. The maximum fine for an individual is $350,000.