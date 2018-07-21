Gladstone firefighters' numbers to be bolstered

GLADSTONE Fire Station will receive 10 new recruits starting from later this year to help keep numbers for essential emergency services roles.

This is the first stage of the $29 million commitment by the State Government to deliver and extra 100 firefighters across the state.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was good to see the government keeping to its promise of bringing more firefighters to Gladstone.

"Starting from August, Gladstone will start to receive the first of these firefighters," Mr Butcher said.

"We know industry in Gladstone operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and these new firefighters are welcome additions," Mr Butcher said.

Inspector Barry Maulga and Acting Chief Superintendent Paul Smeath. Mike Richards GLA200718FIRE

Director of operations, acting chief inspector Paul Smeath saw great potential of additional firefighters to help the fire station.

"To have these additional firefighters, takes that work pressure of the others and shares that work load around a bit," Mr Smeath said.

Area commander, Inspector Barry Maluga, who served for 27 years at Gladstone Firestation, said it was a long project but glad it was finally coming together with the new recruits.

"It's going to improve our response capability in the local area, a win for the local community and also the outlying townships around Gladstone," Mr Maluga said.

"With the extra crewing we can respond immediately to call outs and its been a long time coming and great result for the firefighters in Gladstone."

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said Gladstone's 10 new firefighters were among 16 in Central Queensland.