Gladstone Fire Gang lighting up the night

LIGHT UP THE NIGHT: Jess Forrest of the Gladstone Fire Gang using LED fire wands ELECTRICK POSSUM

IF YOU'RE looking for a hobby with a difference, or a group to add a bit of a spark to your special night then the Gladstone Fire Gang may be just what you're looking for.

For over four years the team have been dazzling audiences around Gladstone with their amazing light shows.

Jess Forrest has been a member of the team for over four years and doesn't worry about getting burned.

"We start out learning with normal sticks until we're pretty confident, that way we don't get hurt," she said.

Although she admitted that you never really stop hitting yourself.

"It's not a big problem when I'm using the LED wands, but occasionally I'll smell burning hair when I'm doing a fire routine," she said.

Jess was trained by Kyle Vlaar who has been working with fire for over 10 years.

Kyle wants to become the best team in Australia, and there are a few competitions and festivals around the country.

"To get to that stage we'll need a lot more practice and choreography moves," Jess said.

The Fire Gang have performed at festivals, parties and weddings.

"We love performing for children because it really wows them, but we have to really push the message 'Don't try this at home!'," she said.

If you're interested in trying something new, or want to book the group for a function, then visit the Gladstone Fire Gang Facebook page and set the night on fire.