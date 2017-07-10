Fit Gladstone fire fighter takes on national Ninja challenge

Gladstone fire fighter Adam Hollier featured on the first episode of Australia's Ninja Warrior.

A GLADSTONE fire fighter was sent spinning when he took on the "toughest obstacle course" in the world in the Australian premiere of Ninja Warrior.

Gladstone's Adam Hollier was one of three contestants on Sunday's episode of Ninja Warrior.

Mr Hollier, who stays fit by going to the gym about five times a week, said he hoped for a better result.

The 36-year-old has always wanted to take on the challenge since watching the Japanese version of Ninja Warrior.

But in his first reality TV appearance he came up short when he was faced with the bridge of blades.

"I thought they wouldn't be an issue, but that's where I fell in," he said.

"I'm disappointed because I know I could've done better but it was a really good day.

"Everyone is really supportive even though it's a competition."

His TV appearance was months in the making after going through the shows written, video and physical applications.

The full-time fire fighter said he keeps fit by going to the gym and exercising at work.

His wife Carrie, mum and one of his mates were the only people who knew the result after they watched during the filming in December.

Mr Hollier has remained tight-lipped at the request of the show, even though his mates were asking him for the result "every day". But the secret was out on Sunday when the sports game show aired to more than 2.3 million viewers on Sunday.

Tegan Annett