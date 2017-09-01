Gladstone finalists to shine in state training awards

EQIP Gladstone will be holding out for a win as one of top three state finalists for the Queensland Training Awards in Brisbane tonight.

The training organisation is up against the Mabel Park State High School Health Hub and West Moreton Hospital and Health Services and Health Pathways Alliance for the Premier's Industry Collaboration Award.

EQIP Gladstone General Manager Melissa Dennis is EQIP and their partners were "proud” that all seven vocational programs offered to Year ten, 11 and 12 students were recognised by the judges.

"To us, it means we're doing the right thing with our community,” Ms Dennis said.

EQIP has assisted more than 600 students from eight local schools, and facilitated more than 800 work experiences across 85 vocations in the Gladstone Region.

Since 2012, the organisation has partnered with Shell Shell QGC, Australia Pacific LNG and Santos GLNG to increase the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in an EQIP workplace learning program.

The organisation also aims to increase female participation in all pre-trade programs.

In the Community Training Initiative of the Year category, Gladstone Engineering Alliance scored a nomination for their Community Work Skills program.

The project, delivered at the start of 2016, was part of the broader Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

GEA CEO Carli Homann said the award is "great recognition” for their community work, but there is more to it.

"It's also about the recognition of the strong community networks that we have in the (Gladstone) region,” she said.

"This program was about... giving people confidence in their skills and identifying what skills they have.

"We had a carpenter who did a little bit of business and realised he has really good business skills and labour skills.”

The initiative assisted 24 unemployed or underemployed community members aged between 17-65 years, and helped them return to the workforce.