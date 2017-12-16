Gladstone filmmaker strikes gold at Capricorn Film Festival

Clifton Schulke receives his trophy from the judges, after taking out the CAPS Open Category at Capricorn Film Festival, December 16, 2017.

GLADSTONE'S own Clifton Schulke has beat four finalists to win the CAPS Open category at the Capricorn Film Festival today.

Though Mr Schulke recently told The Observer he hadn't entered the competition to win, the first place spot no doubt serves as validation to him and the time, effort and commitment he dedicates to his craft.

Mr Schulke defined his winning short film The Arrow as an immersive drama and action movie that sees two enemy archers pitted against each other in an archer-sniper fight.

He said his work, filmed in the Kalpowar State Forest, was "designed to be viewed on the big screen and (that he) designed most of the shots and sequences for it".

"I just imagined there was this guy there, trapped behind a log with arrows getting shot at him and I asked who is this guy and what's going on?" he said.

"The idea then just starts populating from there."

Mr Schulke studied filmmaking at TAFE after graduating high school in 2001 and has been actively working on short films and commercials around the Gladstone region.

He said the region had a surprising number of filmmakers, and that win or lose, he was proud of The Arrow.

With more than 400 entries, the selection process for the Capricorn Film Festival was hard and drew filmmakers from all over the country including North Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

From there, 20 films were selected as finalists and screened today, as part of the Short Film Competition where category winners won cash prizes, trophies and mentoring programs.

Capricorn Film Festival founder and executive officer Luke Graham said the competition in the CAPS Open category was close, with Mr Schulke's nearest rival funded by Screen Australia.

In addition to the film screenings, the all-day event included a number of workshops and classes for the participants.

