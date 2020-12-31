Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

A film shot and produced in Gladstone will have a chance to reach all new audiences thanks to it’s recent addition to popular streaming service Netflix.

Feature film Broke follows the story of B.K Kelly (Steve Le Marquard), a fallen football star struggling with a gambling addiction.

It was added to Netflix this month.

Gladstone filmed feature movie Broke behind the scenes. Photo Contributed

Produced by Gladstone man Luke Graham, the 2016 film also stars Max Cullen and Claire Van Der Boom.

Mr Graham said it was great to have more of an audience to watch the movie.

Broke producer Luke Graham and videographer Kerry Thomas were excited for the movie premiere in Gladstone in 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

“We had a very lucky run with the film when it came out,” he said.

“We were very lucky to get it out to large audience.

“It’s great for us to continue that and there’s still a desire to watch it.”

Mr Graham said he was appreciative of all the local businesses and people who allowed the film to come together.

Feature movie Broke. Photo Contributed

“We couldn’t have made the film without them,” he said.

He said as a film maker he liked to see his movies played in cinemas, however changes with COVID-19 had made that more difficult.

“That’s all sadly changing,” he said.

“We were lucky Broke came out in 2016; it had its run in cinema.

“It’s been on broadcast TV and SBS.

“It’s good for it to find its final home on Netflix.”

The addition to the streaming service also gives great exposure to Gladstone, which Mr Graham said was all part of filming there in the first place.

Luke Graham

“I think Broke certainly highlights Gladstone as a character in the film,” he said.

Mr Graham also co-ordinates the Capricorn Film Festival and has a passion for giving budding film makers in the region a start.

“We see a lot of students continuing film education,” he said.

Luke Graham (left) teaching regional youth, filmmaking techniques - Photos supplied Luke Graham

He said a new project involving Gladstone would be announced in coming weeks and to ‘watch this space’.

Broke is available on Netflix now.