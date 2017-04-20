Gladstone FIFO's heartfelt thanks after scary snake encounter

LUCKY BREAK: Graeme McCabe has commended Gladstone Hospital staff after he was bitten by a brown snake on Good Friday.

A RUN-in with one of Australia's deadliest snakes gave a Gladstone grandfather a new sense of appreciation for our region's public health system.

While working on a paddock on his Kirkwood Rd property on Good Friday Graeme McCabe felt a "hit and a sting".

Two small puncture wounds on his left leg were proof the grandfather was in strife, and the 1.5 metre brown snake he spotted slithering away confirmed his fears.

A burning sensation rushed to his leg as he hurried back to his home where his wife Karren bandaged the area and took him to the Gladstone Hospital.

Now returned to work at Papua New Guinea, the Gladstone fly-in, fly-out worker shared his story with The Observer to thank the nurses and doctors.

The couple arrived at the Gladstone Hospital emergency department during the afternoon of Good Friday, when Mr McCabe was feeling anxious and uncomfortable.

HOSPITAL: Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer GLA110111HOSP2 Brenda Strong

He was taken to the high dependency unit where the tests started and he was hooked up to monitors and fitted with a new bandage.

"All this in the first couple of minutes of being there and continually being reassured I was ok as I was fairly anxious by that time," he said.

He spent the night in hospital monitored with hourly check ups, to his relief he wasn't envenomated by the brown snake.

"During this time shifts changed but the care and concern levels did not decrease at all from the nurses and doctors," he said.

Mr McCabe was one of 78 people who arrived at the Gladstone Hospital emergency department on Good Friday.

During the long weekend nurses and doctors had 375 admissions to the emergency department.

"If I ever have another medical issue with my family I have every confidence that I could not get any better assistance than that showed to us over the Easter weekend," he said.

Gladstone and Banana Clinical Network executive director Jo Glover said thanked Mr McCabe for his praises.

"I am delighted he took the time to spread the word about our dedicated and professional team at Gladstone Hospital," she said.

"The Easter long weekend was particularly busy for our staff and it's great for the team to get positive feedback that they perform well under pressure."

Ms Glover added patients happy with hospital services should nominate staff for this year's CQ Health Staff Recognition Awards at health.qld.gov.au/cq/ cqhealth-awards.