Gladstone FIFO worker says crabbing job caused him to drink

DRINKING PROBLEM: A former commercial fisherman who blamed "the lifestyle of the job” for his drinking problem believes his change of career to FIFO work in the mines will help him overcome his problem.

A FORMER commercial fisherman who blamed "the lifestyle of the job" for his drinking problem, believes his change of career to fly-in, fly-out work in the mines will help him overcome his problem.

Gladstone man Tye Douglas Putman pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one charge of common assault.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending took place while Putman was drunk.

Mr Reece said on January 27, Putman turned up at a Turkey Beach residence where a former employer of his lived.

The court heard that the former employer and victim of the assault was Putman's boss while he was working in the commercial crabbing industry.

Mr Reece said the pair began to argue, with Putman threatening to kill the victim and his son.

The fight got physical and Putman got noticeably angry, flipping a table that also knocked the victim off the chair he was sitting on, injuring him, Mr Reece said.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said between them, the pair had a long history of working in the commercial fishing industry.

He said the argument was about many things, including the victim's "undesirable" methods of crabbing and stolen fishing gear.

Mr Beard said his 33-year-old client had a breakdown the night of the assault, causing him to attend the residence and start a fight.

He said his client had been a fishermen for 18 years before joining the mining industry and becoming a FIFO worker.

Mr Beard said during his previous job Putman had picked up a drinking problem.

"The lifestyle of the fishing industry influenced an alcohol problem," he said.

"That is why he has changed his job to go and work in the mines out west.

"He is a young man with no criminal history... He has three children and a partner."

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Putman $300, but did not record a conviction.