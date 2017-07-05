26°
News

Gladstone FIFO worker convicted after accusing Facebook messages sent

Sarah Barnham | 5th Jul 2017 7:07 AM
iphone blurred text message.
iphone blurred text message. Catherine Merritt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GLADSTONE man with apparent trust issues has faced court over a number of Facebook and text messages sent to his partner, claiming infidelity.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

The man is a respondent of a DV protection order made in December 2015.

The offending began in January this year, while the man was working and living in Moranbah as a truck driver and breached the protection order by sending a number of messages over Facebook to the aggrieved, the court heard.

The messages included pictures of the aggrieved, with the defendant saying he couldn't "help but think how many other men” had seen the images.

He sent multiple messages accusing her of cheating, and said he himself had never sent any pictures to any other "chicks”.

MORE | Gladstone courts

>> Young mum falsely accuses ex of violence in payback

>> Gladstone man made redundant grows own drugs to save money

Just two days later another 24 text messages were sent, breaching the order.

The aggrieved reported the string of messages, and the defendant attended the police station February 8.

The most recent offending occurred on May 7 at the defendant's Calliope home.

The aggrieved and the defendant had spent the night together at the residence, and the next day the defendant left to run errands with the children, the court heard.

The aggrieved also left to get coffee, however while driving, she passed the defendant, also driving.

Upon seeing the aggrieved, he threw his hands up in the air and pulled up on the side of the road. The aggrieved also pulled over and both returned to their cars after arguing, returning to the Calliope home where the fighting continued.

The defendant accused the aggrieved of infidelity, claiming that's why the aggrieved was leaving.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said his client and the aggrieved had been together for 10 years and had five children together.

He said the relationship had declined last year.

Mr Heelan said his client was under the financial and emotional stress of support- ing his family, but apolo- gised to the court for not complying with the protection order.

He was ordered to pay a $1000 fine but a conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer
Missing man's family in tearful plea for help

Missing man's family in tearful plea for help

Police are calling for even the smallest bit of information that may assist them, including any dashcam footage taken on the morning of June 19.

Council regular says budget misses the mark in one aspect

BUDGET: Don Robertson and Tex Newberry, right, at yesterday's budget announcement and, inset, Matt Burnett with his mum Jenny Doggett.

Retiree who always attends council meetings has his say.

YOUR GUIDE: What the ‘basic’ budget delivers for Gladstone

Budget 2017.

Your guide to what was delivered in council budget.

Wastewater plant's future looking more solid by the day

FUNDING BOOST: State Development Minister Anthony Lynham (front, left) with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, deputy mayor Chris Trevor and councillors Desley O'Gradey, Rick Hansen and Kahn Goodluck last month.

State Government announces multi-million dollar upgrade.

Local Partners

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

A total of 13 Gladstone region community organisations will receive grants of up to $35k after a number of applications for funding were approved

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

'Today we right the wrong': NAIDOC Week kicks off

NAIDOC Week has kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony at the Gladstone Regional Council chambers.

NAIDOC week's big start: The 'flag will be put up every single day'

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

CARRIE Bickmore, host of The Project, has showed off her amazing figure on the cover of this month’s Women’s Health magazine.

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

Looking for an affordable investment or first home?........

11/76 Ann Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $80,000

Then look no further and add this two storey unit to your must see list! This great unit is ready to go and offers excellent entry level affordability to get...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 $149,000

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom (one of which are...

Modern Family Home Be the first!!

13 Kandel Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 672m2...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS - BRAND NEW HOME IN FAMILY FRIENDLY ESTATE!

48 Cornforth Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Always wanted to have your own new home, close to town in an upmarket estate at an affordable price? Looking to take advantage of the Queensland Governments...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

Manicured Gardens, In-ground Pool, City Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Around...

There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL...SLOPING BLOCK IN EST. AREA...BE QUICK TO SECURE

30 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go ... $90,000

Looking to build your dream home or investment property? Then don't go past this re-sale in Carinya Park estate. This 795m2 gentle sloping block is surrounded by...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

GOOD QUALITY 4 BEDROOM BRICK HOME - OWNER WANTS A SALE!

3 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $245,000

This brick veneer home is situated at 3 Morcom Street, Calliope on a level allotment. This four bedroom home is in excellent condition and only 14 years old. ...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Developer's 31-home plans quashed, $2.3m block up for auction

A partially completed development at 33 Bradford Rd will go to auction next month.

Partially finished estate auctioned next month.

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!